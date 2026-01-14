Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 85,540 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 484% compared to the average daily volume of 14,641 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Compass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other Compass news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,202,831.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,832. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,167 shares of company stock worth $2,651,216. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMP stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,780,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,864,063. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Compass has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

