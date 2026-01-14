Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.49 and last traded at C$34.43. Approximately 46,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 55,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.25.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.03.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of C$199.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jamieson Wellness Inc. will post 2.1438892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment. Some of its brands are Jamieson, Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan. Geographically, most of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.

