NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 2,381,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 864% from the average daily volume of 247,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

NUVSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) is a Calgary-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development of conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil. The company’s primary operations are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, where it concentrates on advancing its asset base in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia.

NuVista’s technical approach emphasizes condensate-rich and liquids-rich gas plays, utilizing multi-stage drilling and completion techniques to enhance well productivity.

