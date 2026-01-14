iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.