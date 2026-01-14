iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Trading 31.7% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Free Report) traded up 31.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $35.6570. 82,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 131,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Up 31.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China A ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

