Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.36 and last traded at $79.8410. 1,299,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 675,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $2,519,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 295,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,542,262.88. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $3,235,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 110,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. The trade was a 27.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Service Corporation International by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 392,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,996,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

