JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.5150, with a volume of 130948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,260,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 878,484 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,889,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 702,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

