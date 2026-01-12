ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.0790, with a volume of 1222158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Wall Street Zen raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $9.70 target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.30 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

