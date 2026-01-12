GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 103456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($13.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jedd Gould purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $511,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,389.61. This trade represents a 29,411.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth $49,000.

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

