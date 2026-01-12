iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $50.0150, with a volume of 29727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

