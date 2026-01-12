Claritev (CTEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Claritev (NYSE: CTEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2026 – Claritev is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Claritev had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Claritev was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Claritev had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Claritev

In other news, SVP William B. Mintz purchased 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $34,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,350. This represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $73,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720.44. This trade represents a 99.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,347 shares of company stock valued at $710,938. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

