Insider Selling: Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells 2,396 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $143,903.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,613.86. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,714. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

