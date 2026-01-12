iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 5035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 597.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2,083.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). ISCF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

