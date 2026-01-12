FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.8880, with a volume of 26325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 561,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 305,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 216,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,014 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

