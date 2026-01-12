iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $98.4040, with a volume of 10474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.7947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 381.0%.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
