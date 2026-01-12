iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $98.4040, with a volume of 10474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.7947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 381.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

