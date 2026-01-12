Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.47 and last traded at $148.4660, with a volume of 11131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

