ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.2460, with a volume of 26546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile
The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.
