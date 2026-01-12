ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.2460, with a volume of 26546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 424.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 280.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

