Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $945.03 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151,777 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $945,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term upside thesis remains intact — The Motley Fool argues AMD’s recovery and AI exposure support multi?year gains, reinforcing a growth narrative that can attract buy?and?hold investors. Where Will AMD Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: Third?party partnerships and CES showcases boost AI credibility — A GlobeNewswire release highlights KunlunMeta’s partnership with AMD at CES, signaling customer interest in AMD accelerators for Chinese AI stacks. Partnerships like this underwrite revenue opportunities in data?center inference. KunlunMeta Partners with AMD to Shine at CES
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market roundup highlight AMD as an AI leader — Weekly market reviews that call out Nvidia and AMD focus investor attention on AMD’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout, supporting demand expectations for MI?series chips. Stock Market Rallies Broadly To Highs; Nvidia, AMD, Bloom Energy In Focus: Weekly Review
- Neutral Sentiment: CES generated broad AI/robotics headlines but mixed investor reaction — CNBC covered CES robot and AI demos that included AMD; media buzz raises profile but doesn’t guarantee immediate orders or margins. Humanoid robots take over CES in Las Vegas as tech industry touts future of AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces debate valuation after pullback — Several articles (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Zacks) discuss whether a recent pullback leaves AMD attractively priced given a lofty P/E and high growth expectations; these pieces can support both buy and wait?and?see positions. AMD: Golden Buying Opportunity After Sentiment-Driven Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and sentiment?driven selling after CES announcements — Coverage notes a short?term slide as investors rotate out after a big 2025 run; some traders view the CES reveal as underwhelming versus lofty expectations. Why is AMD stock plunging sharply on Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and noisy social sentiment add caution — Aggregated commentary and data show heavy insider sales and mixed social media reaction to the MI450/Helios launches, which can amplify short?term downside risk even if fundamentals remain strong. Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) Opinions on CES 2026 Announcements
- Negative Sentiment: Debate on whether MI?series hype is priced in — Critical pieces ask if MI450/Helios announcements represent a true breakout or mostly hype, raising execution and competitive risk concerns that could pressure the stock if adoption timelines slip. Advanced Micro Devices: AI Breakout Or Just Hype Around MI450 And Helios?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Huge robotics rollout underway
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.