Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $945.03 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151,777 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $945,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $203.17 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $192.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

