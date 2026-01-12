Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after buying an additional 207,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,624,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 4.4%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $267.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $269.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

