Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Position Boosted by Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 472,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

