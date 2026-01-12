Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1,606.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

