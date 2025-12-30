Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,672.02. The trade was a 66.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 1,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

SQFT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Presidio Property Trust ( NASDAQ:SQFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presidio Property Trust stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.74% of Presidio Property Trust worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Presidio Property Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. The company employs a net-lease strategy, entering into long-term leases with corporate tenants to generate stable rental income and minimize landlord responsibilities related to property operations.

The trust’s portfolio includes a diverse mix of industrial, office and research and development facilities.

