Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLW) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 730 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 1,270 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 105,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Spark I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

