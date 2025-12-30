Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 58.8% in December

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,729 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 31,316 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PFM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 3,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise Index.

