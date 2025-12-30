Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NYSE C traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,814,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s Vivek Juneja and other analysts continue to view Citi favorably, with buy/positive commentary highlighting a cleaner risk profile after the Russia exit — this analyst support can cushion shares and attract buyers. Analyst Note

J.P. Morgan’s Vivek Juneja and other analysts continue to view Citi favorably, with buy/positive commentary highlighting a cleaner risk profile after the Russia exit — this analyst support can cushion shares and attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Broader bank-stock strength and a friendlier Fed narrative are supporting regional and large-bank multiples heading into 2026 — a tailwind for Citi given its scale and trading/investment-banking exposure. Sector Outlook

Broader bank-stock strength and a friendlier Fed narrative are supporting regional and large-bank multiples heading into 2026 — a tailwind for Citi given its scale and trading/investment-banking exposure. Positive Sentiment: Minor institutional buying was reported (Apella Capital added a small stake), which can signal selective investor confidence even amid headline noise. Stake Purchase

Minor institutional buying was reported (Apella Capital added a small stake), which can signal selective investor confidence even amid headline noise. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup entities in Australia updated holdings (exiting some substantial-holder positions) — routine portfolio/rebalance activity with limited direct impact on C’s valuation. Holdings Update

Citigroup entities in Australia updated holdings (exiting some substantial-holder positions) — routine portfolio/rebalance activity with limited direct impact on C’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Major negative: Citi’s board approved the sale of AO Citibank (its remaining Russia business), which will produce a roughly $1.1–$1.2 billion pre?tax, non?cash loss in the current quarter — a sizable hit to Q4 results and a near-term earnings/capital headline driving selling pressure. Sale & Loss Report

Major negative: Citi’s board approved the sale of AO Citibank (its remaining Russia business), which will produce a roughly $1.1–$1.2 billion pre?tax, non?cash loss in the current quarter — a sizable hit to Q4 results and a near-term earnings/capital headline driving selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Short-term sentiment and performance comparisons show Citi underperforming peers on the day as investors digest the Russia charge and rotate toward banks with clearer near-term earnings visibility. Underperformance Note

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

