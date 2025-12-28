EverValue Coin (EVA) Price Hits $26.90 on Major Exchanges

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. EverValue Coin has a market cap of $416.24 million and approximately $164.57 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverValue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $26.90 or 0.00030653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverValue Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EverValue Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.26 or 0.99851301 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin Token Profile

EverValue Coin’s genesis date was July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. The official website for EverValue Coin is evervaluecoin.com.

EverValue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 26.33299511 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $179,067.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverValue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverValue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverValue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverValue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.