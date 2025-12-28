Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.4348.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jones Trading cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

NTLA stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,593.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 406,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 179,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 396,858 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

