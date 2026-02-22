Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider National stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.36. 843,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $30.98.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Schneider National by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

