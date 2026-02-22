Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ONEOK stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ONEOK alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $87.31. 4,503,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,669. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.