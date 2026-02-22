Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $48.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

