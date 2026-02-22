Rep. Nancy Pelosi Buys Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-California) recently bought shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM). In a filing disclosed on January 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Tempus AI stock on January 16th.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 1/16/2026.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2025.

Tempus AI stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,815. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,836 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,001,603.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $965,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,250. This represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 775,159 shares of company stock worth $50,789,800 over the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.[source]

Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House.

Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023.

Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act.

Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002.

Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

