Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Aerospace stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $359.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.29.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

