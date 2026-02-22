Analyzing Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) and JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) and Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Gloo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 83.18% 4.67% 3.81% Gloo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gloo 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JOYY and Gloo, as reported by MarketBeat.

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Gloo has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Gloo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gloo is more favorable than JOYY.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and Gloo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.24 billion 1.44 -$146.24 million $32.33 1.94 Gloo $23.22 million 19.26 N/A N/A N/A

Gloo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY.

Summary

JOYY beats Gloo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Gloo

(Get Free Report)

Gloo’s mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers. According to a 2016 analysis conducted by the Interdisciplinary Journal of Research on Religion, the faith sector, including all religions of which Christianity is the largest in America, contributes approximately $1.2 trillion to the United States economy each year. According to IBISWorld, Christian organizations, which comprise our primary customer focus, accounted for 88% of the aggregate revenue of religious organizations in the United States in 2024. Although we have not undertaken an independent analysis to estimate the total addressable market for all of our current offerings or determined with precision the portion of this market that we may serve, we are confident that Gloo has substantial opportunities for continued growth. In the United States alone, the faith and flourishing ecosystem is estimated to include over 415,000 Christian organizations, comprised of over 315,000 Christian congregations according to the 2020 U.S. Religion Census by the Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, as well as over 100,000 Christian nonprofit organizations according to the Cause IQ directory of nonprofits as of July 2025. — Since our founding in 2013, we have offered a breadth of products, services and solutions to the two primary stakeholders at the core of the faith and flourishing ecosystem, network capability providers (NCPs) and the churches and frontline organizations (CFLs) they serve. NCPs play an enabling role in the faith and flourishing vertical by equipping CFLs with products and services so CFLs can focus on their mission. These products and services include technology solutions, content, marketing services and donor services. CFLs serve as the heart of the faith and flourishing ecosystem, and include churches, ministries, nonprofits and service organizations, providing worship, educational programs, community outreach efforts and other social services support. We have established a platform that connects NCPs and CFLs and facilitates sales of products and services between the two groups. Through our platform, CFLs gain access to curated resources and NCPs benefit from targeted distribution of their products and services to members of the ecosystem. The Gloo platform includes a suite of technology, marketplace, advertising and service solutions offered directly by us and by our wholly owned or consolidated subsidiaries, which we refer to as Gloo Capital Partners. We generate revenue from NCPs through sales of enterprise subscriptions to outsourced technology, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and advertising (all of which we account for as platform revenue), as well as platform solutions. We generate platform revenue from CFLs through sales of subscriptions to communication tools, content libraries, data insights and AI capabilities, as well as through transactions on our and Gloo Capital Partners’ e-commerce marketplaces, including Outreach, Inc., our largest online marketplace. — We launched our company by offering free tools and services to CFLs, such as messaging and texting services, curated content and access to resources, with the goal of addressing widespread communication and engagement challenges between CFLs and their constituents. This strategy allowed us to accumulate a large and diverse user base of CFLs, while also continuing to develop more products and solutions. From the outset, our focus has been to create infrastructure for the faith and flourishing ecosystem that enables greater coordination among its participants and unlocks value for both NCPs and CFLs. We believe there is significant market fragmentation in the ecosystem and, to our knowledge, no other company has aggregated a comparable breadth and diversity of churches and faith-based organizations. We believe this scale and scope positions Gloo as a unifying force in the ecosystem and creates a meaningful and durable competitive advantage. The strength of our platform today is the result of a deliberate sequence of strategic initiatives. These are described below and include catalyzing large-scale engagement through national media campaigns, such as State of the Church, He Gets Us and Churches Care, and expanding our platform through acquisitions and investments. In fiscal 2023, Gloo was chosen to provide technology infrastructure for He Gets Us, a large national faith-aligned media campaign. This campaign created engagement between campaign audiences and thousands of participating churches. The campaign drove significant platform adoption by churches and accounted for the majority of our fiscal 2023 revenue, helping to establish Gloo as a central connector in the faith and flourishing ecosystem. To expand on this momentum, we acquired Outreach in fiscal 2024. According to Grips, an e-commerce research and comparison tool, Outreach is a leading business-to-business provider of church-focused products and services. The acquisition provided us with one of the largest faith-based e-commerce marketplaces in the world, added thousands of CFLs to our platform and accounted for 87.8% of total revenue in fiscal 2024. Together, the He Gets Us campaign and our Outreach acquisition significantly increased the scale and reach of our platform, bringing tens of thousands of new CFLs to the platform. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we further diversified our revenue by adding new offerings to our platform, including advertising and enterprise-level solutions, now driven by Gloo360, our technology, data and consulting services offered to larger faith and flourishing organizations through enterprise subscriptions. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, we generated the majority of our revenue from sales of products and services through Outreach, and for the six months ended July 31, 2025, one third of our revenue was generated from Outreach. We have scaled our platform through a combination of product innovation, customer growth and product suite penetration, as well as targeted acquisitions and investments in several NCPs with complementary technologies, products and customer relationships. Looking ahead, we are focused on growing our platform across subscriptions, advertising, marketplace transactions and NCP platform solutions. We are actively investing in and growing the Gloo Media Network, which provides marketing and advertising services to and through NCPs. In parallel, we are developing Gloo AI, our proprietary AI infrastructure designed to enable new applications for engagement, data insights and content creation to serve NCPs, publishers, content creators, denominations, donor platforms and developers. We also expect to continue to pursue strategic acquisitions and investments that expand platform capabilities, deepen integration across ecosystem participants and solidify our position as a trusted, unifying platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem. — We were originally formed as Gloo Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, in November 2013. Gloo Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was incorporated on May 9, 2025 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo Holdings, LLC and, following the Corporate Reorganization that will be completed prior to the completion of this offering, Gloo Holdings, Inc. will become the parent company of Gloo Holdings, LLC and the holding company of all of our operations. Our principal executive offices are located in Boulder, Colorado.

