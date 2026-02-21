Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.49. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. New Street Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,449,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 849,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,117,000 after acquiring an additional 184,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $9,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,613,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at $289,855,606.32. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

