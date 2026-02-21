First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Head to Head Contrast

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 7 7 0 2.40 First Horizon 0 10 9 1 2.55

Profitability

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $78.77, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. First Horizon has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than First Horizon.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 31.22% 7.11% 1.40% First Horizon 19.67% 11.21% 1.19%

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and First Horizon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.74 billion 4.02 $542.84 million $5.73 12.84 First Horizon $5.00 billion 2.49 $982.00 million $1.88 13.42

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats First Horizon on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.