Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.07. 2,527,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,389. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.71. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $197.92 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,011. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

