Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Silgan stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,498. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,597,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,761,000 after buying an additional 1,822,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 21,854.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,175,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,444,000 after buying an additional 1,169,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Silgan by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,027,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after buying an additional 1,153,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

