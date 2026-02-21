Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE WPM traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,297. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.69 and a twelve month high of $160.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.