Centiva Capital LP Buys 9,166 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 167.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 343,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Welltower by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.52. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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