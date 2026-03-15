Insider Selling: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $233,128.18 in Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $233,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,959.88. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $340,933.92.

On Friday, March 6th, Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $551,242.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Lin sold 1,333 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $101,574.60.

Semtech Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.71 and a beta of 1.99. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

Key Semtech News

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and raised its view on Semtech, supporting bullish analyst momentum and helping sentiment for the stock. Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and raised its view on Semtech, supporting bullish analyst momentum and helping sentiment for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Semtech is showcasing high-speed data-center and AI interconnect demos (224G/448G and a live 1.6T demo) at OFC 2026 — a tangible product/roadmap catalyst tied to the AI/data-center end market. Semtech OFC 2026 Demos

Semtech is showcasing high-speed data-center and AI interconnect demos (224G/448G and a live 1.6T demo) at OFC 2026 — a tangible product/roadmap catalyst tied to the AI/data-center end market. Neutral Sentiment: A Q4 2026 earnings preview highlights upcoming results as a near-term catalyst — earnings/guide could swing sentiment either way depending on execution vs. elevated expectations. Earnings Preview

A Q4 2026 earnings preview highlights upcoming results as a near-term catalyst — earnings/guide could swing sentiment either way depending on execution vs. elevated expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether it’s “too late” to buy after a ~155% one-year run — raises valuation/positioning questions that can temper further upside. Valuation Article

Market commentary asks whether it’s “too late” to buy after a ~155% one-year run — raises valuation/positioning questions that can temper further upside. Negative Sentiment: CFO Mark Lin has been selling multiple blocks in March (e.g., 2,734 shares on Mar 10 at ~$85.27 and 3,908 shares on Mar 11 at ~$87.24), trimming his position noticeably — insider sales can be perceived as a negative signal to investors. CFO Insider Sales

CFO Mark Lin has been selling multiple blocks in March (e.g., 2,734 shares on Mar 10 at ~$85.27 and 3,908 shares on Mar 11 at ~$87.24), trimming his position noticeably — insider sales can be perceived as a negative signal to investors. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder notice/litigation solicitation alleges potential insider fiduciary breaches — even if preliminary, legal risk can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Shareholder Notice

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Semtech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

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Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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