Danaher Corporation $DHR is Caden Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Caden Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 13.8% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. HSBC boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $187.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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