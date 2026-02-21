Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider Electric S.E. stock on January 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.05. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $332.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider Electric S.E.

About Representative Cisneros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. ( OTCMKTS:SBGSF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. is a global leader in energy management and automation solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimize efficiency and sustainability. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company’s portfolio encompasses low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, smart grid and renewable energy solutions, building automation, industrial control systems, and critical power infrastructure. By integrating digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics into its offerings, Schneider Electric helps customers in utilities, data centers, buildings, infrastructure, and industries improve operational performance and reduce environmental impact.

Founded in 1836 originally as a steel and heavy machinery manufacturer, Schneider Electric has evolved over nearly two centuries into a technology-driven organization focused on energy efficiency and automation.

Featured Stories

