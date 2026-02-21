Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 29,660,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,449,075. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock remained flat at C$0.14 on Friday. 778,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,723. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$28.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.86.
About Happy Creek Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Happy Creek Minerals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.