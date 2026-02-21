Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 29,660,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,449,075. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock remained flat at C$0.14 on Friday. 778,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,723. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$28.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.86.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia. It also holds interests in the Silverboss, Hen-Art-DL, Fox, Black Riders, and Hawk properties; and the Silver Dollar Property. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

