South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $15.54. South32 shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 39,189 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SOUHY. Zacks Research upgraded South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get South32 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on South32

South32 Stock Up 1.1%

About South32

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

(Get Free Report)

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.