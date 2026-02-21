Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (NASDAQ:AHMA) Trading Up 19.9% – Still a Buy?

Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (NASDAQ:AHMA – Get Free Report) traded up 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.57. 164,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 278,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000.

Ambitions Enterprise Management Co LLC is a company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol AHMA. The company’s formal name indicates it is organized as a limited liability company, but publicly available summary information about its corporate purpose and lines of business is limited in widely accessible sources.

At this time, clear and verifiable details about Ambitions Enterprise Management’s principal business activities, products or services, operating geographies, and executive leadership are not readily available in common public disclosures.

