Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Trading Down 2.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the second quarter worth $9,785,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the second quarter worth $18,541,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,300,000.

About Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ: CCCXU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The company launched its initial public offering in July 2021, offering units composed of one ordinary share and one-third of one warrant. With no operating business at inception, Churchill Capital Corp XU is structured to raise capital through the public markets and to seek an acquisition or merger within a specified timeframe.

The SPAC’s focus is on identifying business combinations in industries poised for significant expansion, including financial services, fintech, digital assets and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.