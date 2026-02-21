The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 910.98 and traded as high as GBX 939. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 930.59, with a volume of 386,291 shares traded.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.9%
The company has a market capitalization of £696.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 909.52.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile
Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.
We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.