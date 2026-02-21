The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 910.98 and traded as high as GBX 939. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 930.59, with a volume of 386,291 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £696.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 909.52.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

