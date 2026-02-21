Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:HOOG) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:HOOG – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.71. 308,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 369,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65.

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $6.6862 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,178.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF Company Profile

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF (HOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

