Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology (NASDAQ:HKPD) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.6977 and last traded at $0.6977. 20,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 64,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7026.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HKPD

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Trading Down 4.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.