Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.84. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 253,692 shares traded.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$198.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

About Frontier Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc also holds interest in Spark Pegmatite project located in southeastern Ontario, Canada; and Pennock Pegmatite located in northwest Ontario, Canada; and Bolt Pegmatite located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.